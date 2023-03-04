Theme
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on March 4, 2023. (File photo: AP)

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 152 km (94 miles), USGS said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

