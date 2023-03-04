Theme
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Tesla recalls over 3,000 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

Reuters, Washington
Tesla Inc said it is recalling 3,470 2022 through 2023 Model Y vehicles in the United States because bolts securing the second-row seatback frames may not have been securely tightened, according to a filing made public Saturday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a loose seat frame bolt may reduce seat belt system performance, increasing injury risks during a crash.

Tesla told NHTSA it has identified five warranty claims since December that may be related to the conditions described above. Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.

