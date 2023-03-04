Three Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil group members found guilty of security offence

Three former members of a Hong Kong group that organised annual vigils to mark China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, were found guilty on Saturday of not complying with a national security police request for information.

The magistrates' court verdict included prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and barrister Chow Hang-tung, 38, who was the former vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The now-disbanded alliance was the main organizer of Hong Kong's June 4 candlelight vigil for victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown. Every year it drew tens of thousands of people in the largest public commemoration of its kind on Chinese soil.

Read more:

China’s Xi hails Jiang as leader who stood up to West after Tiananmen crackdown