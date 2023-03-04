Three Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil group members found guilty of security offence
Three former members of a Hong Kong group that organised annual vigils to mark China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, were found guilty on Saturday of not complying with a national security police request for information.
The magistrates' court verdict included prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and barrister Chow Hang-tung, 38, who was the former vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.
The now-disbanded alliance was the main organizer of Hong Kong's June 4 candlelight vigil for victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown. Every year it drew tens of thousands of people in the largest public commemoration of its kind on Chinese soil.
