Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This video grab taken from a video posted on Telegram channel @concordgroup_official on March 3, 2023, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner speaking to the camera from a rooftop at an undisclosed location. (Photo by @concordgroup_official/AFP)
This video grab taken from a video posted on Telegram channel @concordgroup_official on March 3, 2023, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner speaking to the camera from a rooftop at an undisclosed location. (Photo by @concordgroup_official/AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Wagner boss releases video showing coffins of dead Ukrainian troops being repatriated

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenary force, published a video on Saturday showing what he said were coffins containing bodies of Ukrainian soldiers being repatriated to territory held by Kyiv.

In the video, Prigozhin, clad in full military gear, said: “We are sending another shipment of Ukrainian army fighters home. They fought bravely, and perished. That’s why the latest truck will take them back to their motherland.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The footage shows men in uniform nailing wooden coffins shut and loading them onto a truck.

Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group has spearheaded Russia’s months-long assault on the eastern city of Bakhmut, has repeatedly praised the Ukrainian army as a worthy and capable adversary.

On New Year’s Eve, a media outlet linked to Prigozhin published footage of the Wagner boss visiting Ukrainian prisoners of war with a traditional gift of mandarins, and promising to return them to Ukraine via a prisoner swap as soon as possible.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia sends third plane carrying 30 tonnes of aid to Ukraine

Russian defense minister pays rare visit to forces deployed in Ukraine

Head of Russia’s Wagner accuses top brass of ‘treason,’ attempting to destroy group

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size