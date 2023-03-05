Andrew Tate denies lung cancer claims, says Dubai doctor visit was a regular checkup

Andrew Tate has said that he does not have lung cancer, claiming he has the lungs of an “Olympic athlete” and that the claims of the disease were a scar “from an old battle.”

The former kickboxer’s denial came after his legal team and manager confirmed reports that he had been diagnosed with a possible lung tumor.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete. True warriors are scarred both inside and out,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“As one of the most influential men on the face of the planet, it is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible. At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive at least 5,000 more years.”

“With this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously,” he claimed.

I do not have cancer.



My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.



In fact,



I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete



There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.



True warriors are scarred both inside and out. pic.twitter.com/VpLHWp20Fg — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 4, 2023

Tate, a man who is widely considered to be a raging misogynist, was arrested on December 29, 2022 along with his brother and two Romanian women, none of whom have been formally charged.

He said that he had a regular checkup in Dubai before he was detained, claiming that the doctors were “extremely interested” in the scar they found on his lung.

A report in Romanian outlet Spy News emerged over the weekend that the social media influencer, who is detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and organized crime, has been diagnosed with a possible lung tumor.

His team confirmed the report to the Mail Online, and his doctors have requested his release from detention so he can seek medical care in Dubai.

Tate’s medical reports were leaked, and the hospital where he received treatment confirmed the diagnosis.

Despite this, Romanian authorities have denied his medical requests to return to Dubai and provided local alternatives.

Tate’s primary care physician, Dr. Ali Razzak, issued a letter and medical report detailing his visits to King’s College Hospital in Dubai Hills and diagnostic tests.

The hospital confirmed the leak of the documents did not occur from their end and strongly condemned it.

“They [doctors] do not understand how I survive without treatment. They do not know the secrets of Wudan. But this battle has long passed.”

Wudan is a Chinese martial arts style that emphasizes the cultivation of internal energy, softness over hardness, balance and harmony, and Taoist philosophy. It includes weapon training and seeks to achieve balance and harmony between the body, mind, and spirit, as well as with the natural world. The “secrets” of Wudan lie in its holistic approach to martial arts and its emphasis on cultivating inner peace and wisdom through the cultivation of internal energy and harmony with the natural world.

Read more:

Andrew Tate says diagnosed with lung tumor, seeks treatment in Dubai

Andrew Tate sought to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days