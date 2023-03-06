Full, effective compliance right way forward for Iran nuclear issue, China says
China believes full and effective compliance is the right way forward for the Iranian nuclear issue, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Monday.
“The US should make a political decision as soon as possible to work for outcomes from the talks,” said spokesperson Mao Ning when answering a question on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran issuing a joint statement on nuclear cooperation.
