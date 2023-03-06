Theme
Flags of Iran and China stock photo
Flags of Iran and China. (Stock photo)

Full, effective compliance right way forward for Iran nuclear issue, China says

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
China believes full and effective compliance is the right way forward for the Iranian nuclear issue, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Monday.

“The US should make a political decision as soon as possible to work for outcomes from the talks,” said spokesperson Mao Ning when answering a question on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran issuing a joint statement on nuclear cooperation.

