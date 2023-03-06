Nine policemen killed in southwest Pakistan suicide bombing

A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing nine policemen, a police spokesman said.
Spokesman Mehmood Khan Notizai told Reuters the attack took place in Sibbi, a city some 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.
Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.
No group has claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack. Ethnic Baloch militants have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.
