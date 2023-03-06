Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Tesla Model X electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
A Tesla Model X electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)

Tesla drastically drops prices of Model S, Model X in US for second time

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Tesla Inc. slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US late Sunday night by $5,000 and $10,000 respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.

The Model S all-wheel drive is now $89,990, down 5.2 percent from $94,990, according to the company’s website. The Model S Plaid is now $109,990, down 4.3 percent from $114,990.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Model X all-wheel drive is now $99,990, down 9.1 percent from $109,990. The Model X Plaid is now $109,990, down 8.3 percent from $119,990.

Tesla sells its cars direct to consumers and often tweaks its pricing. The latest moves come even though Tesla drastically cut prices in January in a broad bid to boost sales.

At the company’s March 1 investor day, held at Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and other leaders emphasized manufacturing efficiency and cost cutting.

“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high, said Musk. “The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.

Read more:

Tesla recalls over 3,000 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

Tesla vows to halve EV production costs as Musk keeps affordable car plan under wraps

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size