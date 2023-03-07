Theme
Belarus arrests Ukrainian ‘terrorists’ over attempted sabotage at air field base

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Belarus detained on Tuesday what it said was a Ukrainian “terrorist group” working with Kyiv’s intelligence services over attempted sabotage at a Belarusian airfield, the Belta news agency reported, citing President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarusian anti-government activists said last month they had blown up a sophisticated Russian military surveillance aircraft in a drone attack at an airfield near the Belarusian capital Minsk, a claim disputed by Moscow and Minsk.

Developing

