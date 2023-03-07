Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An aerial view shows an H3 rocket carrying a land observation satellite lift off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan March 7, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN
An aerial view shows an H3 rocket carrying a land observation satellite lift off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan March 7, 2023. (Reuters)

Japan’s H3 rocket fails after liftoff, destruct command issued

AFP, Tokyo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Japan’s next-generation H3 rocket failed after liftoff on Tuesday, with the space agency issuing a destruct command after concluding the mission could not succeed.

The failure is a blow for Japan’s space agency JAXA, after the rocket failed to even lift off on its first try last month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tuesday’s launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan initially appeared to be a success, with the flagship rocket lifting off at 10:37am (0137GMT).

The first stage separation appeared to go as planned, but soon afterwards, signs of trouble emerged.

“It seems that the velocity is coming down,” announcers on the JAXA live feed said, with the command center then announcing: “The second stage engine ignition has not been confirmed yet, we continue to confirm the situation.”

The live feed was then briefly halted, with a message reading “We are currently checking the status. Please wait.”

When it resumed, the command center announced the news.

“Destruct command has been transmitted to H3 because there was no possibility of achieving the mission.”

There was no immediate explanation for why the launch failed.

The H3 is a launch vehicle for an observation satellite, and the rocket has been mooted as a possible competitor to SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

Read more:

Japan’s new rocket fails to launch after ignition problem

UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi enters the International Space Station

China leads US globally in 37 out of 44 critical, emerging technologies: Study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size