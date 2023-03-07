Theme
A file photo shows South Korean army soldiers patrol by the barbed-wire fence in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2016. (AP)
North Korea army says enemy launched 30 rounds of artillery near border

Reuters
North Korea’s army said its enemy launched 30 rounds of artillery near the border on Tuesday and it demanded an immediate halt to what it called “provocative actions,” state news agency KCNA reported.

North Korea often uses the term “enemy” to refer to South Korea.

