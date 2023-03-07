Theme
A Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is launched at Pyongyang International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea February 18, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (Reuters)
S.Korea’s spy agency says North Korea could test new ICBM soon

South Korea’s spy agency said on Tuesday North Korea could hold large-scale military drills in March or April, and test its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The National Intelligence Service also said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s first child is believed to be a son, and the leader also has a third child whose gender is unknown, Yonhap reported.

