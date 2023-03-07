S.Korea’s spy agency says North Korea could test new ICBM soon
South Korea’s spy agency said on Tuesday North Korea could hold large-scale military drills in March or April, and test its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.
The National Intelligence Service also said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s first child is believed to be a son, and the leader also has a third child whose gender is unknown, Yonhap reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
US top diplomat hails South Korea move to compensate Japan war victims