Kremlin says reports on Nord Stream attack ‘coordinated’ effort to divert attention
Media reports on the Nord Stream pipelines attacks are a coordinated effort to divert attention and the Kremlin is perplexed how U.S. officials can assume anything about the attacks without investigation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
“Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention. Obviously, this is a coordinated stuffing in the media,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA news agency.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“How can American officials assume anything without an investigation?”
Peskov also said that Nord Stream shareholder countries should insist on an urgent, transparent investigation.
“We are still not allowed in the investigation. Only a few days ago we received notes about this from the Danes and Swedes,” Peskov said.
“This is not just strange. It smells like a monstrous crime.”
Read more:
US intelligence suggests pro-Ukrainian group attacked Nord Stream pipelines in 2022
Nord Stream investigations by Denmark, Sweden and Germany are ongoing
-
Russia says US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream: ReportsThe United States should try to prove it was not behind the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that connected Russia to Western Europe, the ... World News
-
Nord Stream investigations by Denmark, Sweden and Germany are ongoingInvestigations into explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year are ongoing and it remains unclear when they will conclude, the ... World News
-
US intelligence suggests pro-Ukrainian group attacked Nord Stream pipelines in 2022New intelligence reviewed by US officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, the New ... World News