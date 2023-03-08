Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press service on February 24, 2023, shows the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing during a ceremony at St Sophia Square in Kyiv, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ukrainian presidential press service via AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press service on February 24, 2023, shows the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing during a ceremony at St Sophia Square in Kyiv, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ukrainian presidential press service via AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

On International Women’s Day, Zelenskyy thanks women defending Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday praised Ukrainian women on International Women’s Day for taking a central role in defending their country against Russia’s invasion.

“I think it is important to give thanks today. To thank all the women who work, teach, study, rescue, heal, fight -- fight for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in a short video on social media.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was also a day “to remember, think about and thank all women who gave their lives for our country,” he added.

“Together we are strong. Together we are invincible. Together we are free. And together we will definitely win. We will,” Zelenskyy said.

Rights groups say the war, now in its second year, has placed additional burdens on Ukrainian women, particularly caring responsibilities.

They have also warned of an increase in gender-based violence and human trafficking.

Read more:

Pope says equal opportunities for women are key to a better world

International Women’s Day: Top moments for Saudi Arabia’s empowered women

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size