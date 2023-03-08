Prince Harry lawsuit against newspaper publisher set for May trial
Britain’s Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper over allegations of phone hacking will go to trial in May, a judge at London’s High Court ruled on Wednesday.
Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is one of several public figures whose lawsuits against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) will be considered at a trial due to begin in May.
Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled on Wednesday that Harry’s case, which alleges unlawful information gathering on behalf of MGN journalists between 1996 and 2011, should be part of the trial.
David Sherborne, a lawyer representing Harry and the other claimants, earlier told the court that Harry would be “the only witness” relied upon in his case – raising the prospect of the prince entering the witness box to give evidence.
