Russia’s Putin celebrates women who ‘fulfill their duty’

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised Russian women participating in Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine, at a Kremlin event marking International Women’s Day.

“Now that Russia is facing direct threats to its security and sovereignty, we see many examples of bravery and determination,” Putin said during the ceremony.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In this hall there are women who fulfil their military, official and professional duties with honor,” he added.

He handed out awards to women who the Kremlin determined had either distinguished themselves professionally or were mothers of large families.

A journalist working in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region that is controlled by Russian forces and a doctor in Ukraine’s eastern Lugansk region were among the recipients.

“In our country, the recognition of the merits of women working professionally is harmoniously combined with a deep understanding of the enduring importance of motherhood and traditional values,” Putin said.

Putin has painted himself as a defender of conservative social norms and regularly warns against “decadent” Western influence.

A presidential decree issued late last year described traditional values as “the bedrock of Russian society, contributing to the protection and strengthening of Russia’s sovereignty.”

Putin also handed out two “Mother Heroine” awards, a Soviet-era decoration that he revived this year that honors women who have at least 10 children.

Read more:

Women’s Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan