Texas executes US man convicted of murdering his wife and daughter
Texas executed on Tuesday a prisoner convicted of murdering his wife and her daughter.
Gary Green, 51, received a lethal injection at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, in the eastern part of the vast southern US state, and was pronounced dead at 7:07 pm (0107 GMT) on Wednesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He was sentenced to death in 2010 for having stabbed his wife and drowned her six-year-old daughter in a bathtub in Dallas the year before.
The morning of the murders, his wife had sent Green a letter saying she wanted to break up. He then wrote back that he planned to “take five lives” in response, according to local media.
His wife’s two sons, ages nine and 12, survived murder attempts by Green, before he also attempted to kill himself by ingesting large doses of medications.
In the years since his conviction, Green’s lawyers have unsuccessfully tried to appeal his death sentence, arguing that he has suffered from psychological problems and intellectual disabilities.
The US Supreme Court has effectively banned capital punishment for offenders who are unable to understand the verdict.
Green and his lawyers have also joined other Texas death row inmates to argue they should not be executed by lethal injection with drugs that may have passed their expiration dates.
Despite a favorable ruling by a judge, three of Green’s fellow complainants have already been executed since the beginning of the year.
Arthur Brown, another Texas man convicted of four murders -- which he denies -- is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.
Read more:
US teen charged in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home
Four-year-old shoots friend in Canada
-
Ex-UK policeman, jailed for murder, convicted of indecent exposureA former UK policeman jailed for life for murder was sentenced to an additional 19 months in prison on Monday for indecent exposure, raising questions ... World News
-
Three arrested over murder of Philippine governor, authorities sayThree people have been arrested over the murder of a Philippine provincial governor and eight others, authorities said Sunday, adding that another ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia executes two nationals for sexual assault, murder offensesSaudi Arabia has executed two nationals for sexual assault and murder offenses, the interior ministry said on Saturday.Omar bin Abdullah bin ... Saudi Arabia