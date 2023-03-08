Theme
The US (L) and Japanese national flags are hoisted next to a traditional Okinawan Shisa statue at the US Marine’s Camp Foster in Ginowan. (File Photo: Reuters)
US State Department OKs potential sale of early warning aircraft to Japan: Pentagon

Reuters
The US State Department has approved the potential sale of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft and related equipment to Japan in a deal valued at up to $1.38 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman, the Pentagon said.

The Japanese government has requested up to five of the aircraft, plus support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

