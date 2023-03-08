US State Department OKs potential sale of early warning aircraft to Japan: Pentagon

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft and related equipment to Japan in a deal valued at up to $1.38 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman, the Pentagon said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Japanese government has requested up to five of the aircraft, plus support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

Read more: Top US general warns of possible looming war with China