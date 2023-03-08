Theme
Building collapse in New Delhi. (Screengrab, ANI)

Video: Multi-story apartment in India’s capital city New Delhi collapses

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English
A multi-story residential apartment collapsed in India’s New Delhi on Wednesday, local news media reported.

The fire department received information of the incident at 3:05 p.m. according to a Zee News report citing police officials.

Search and rescue operations are underway at Vijay Park in Bhajanpura, where the building was located, the report said.

A video shot by locals and confirmed by the police was shared by news agency IANS.

It is not clear whether there are fatalities or injuries. The reason for the collapse is also not known.

