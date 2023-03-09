Instagram resolves technical issues that affected thousands of users globally
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram says it’s resolved “technical issues that disrupted the photo-sharing service for thousands of users around the world.
Instagram, which hosts about 2 billion users a month, didn’t elaborate on the disruption.
At its peak, website tracker DownDetector received more than 50,000 reports covering glitches from difficulties posting updates to long load times. The hashtag #instagramdown at one point trended globally as users from around the world flooded their feeds with complaints.
The last service outage documented on Instagram’s Twitter feed dated back to October, when the company tweeted about a bug it fixed that blocked users from accounts or altered the numbers of followers.
