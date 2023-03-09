Instagram resolves technical issues that affected thousands of users globally

Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram says it’s resolved “technical issues that disrupted the photo-sharing service for thousands of users around the world.

Instagram, which hosts about 2 billion users a month, didn’t elaborate on the disruption.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At its peak, website tracker DownDetector received more than 50,000 reports covering glitches from difficulties posting updates to long load times. The hashtag #instagramdown at one point trended globally as users from around the world flooded their feeds with complaints.

The last service outage documented on Instagram’s Twitter feed dated back to October, when the company tweeted about a bug it fixed that blocked users from accounts or altered the numbers of followers.

Read more:

Tens of millions still use Instagram in Iran despite crackdown: Meta

Meta’s Instagram, Facebook back up after brief outage