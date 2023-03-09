Theme
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a news conference with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
U. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a news conference with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel, March 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Israeli, US defense chiefs voice concern over Iran nuclear program

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he was deeply concerned about Iran's advances in uranium enrichment, while his Israeli counterpart said it was necessary to take all measures to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Austin, speaking at a joint news conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, also said he had a frank discussion with Israeli leaders about the need to de-escalate tensions with the Palestinians.

