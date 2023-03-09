Kyiv mayor reports explosions in wave of strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, amid a wave of strikes across different parts of the country.

“Explosions in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. All services are heading to the spot,” Klitschko said on social media, referring to a southern area of the city.

