Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The hand of Iryna Filkina, a woman who according to residents was killed by Russian army soldiers, is pictured as her body lies on the street, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 2, 2022. (Reuters)
The hand of Iryna Filkina, a woman who according to residents was killed by Russian army soldiers, is pictured as her body lies on the street, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv mayor reports explosions in wave of strikes on Ukraine

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, amid a wave of strikes across different parts of the country.

“Explosions in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. All services are heading to the spot,” Klitschko said on social media, referring to a southern area of the city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia strikes many Ukrainian regions, power cut

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size