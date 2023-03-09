Strikes target Ukraine’s Khakriv, Odesa regions: Officials

Strikes targeted Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region and the southern Odesa region, local officials said Thursday.

For months Russia has been pummelling key facilities in Ukraine with missiles and drones, disrupting water, heating and electricity supplies for millions of people.

“The enemy made about 15 strikes on the city and region. The occupiers once again targeted critical infrastructure facilities,” Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media.

“According to preliminary information, a private residential building in the Kharkiv region was hit,” he said.

Synegubov added that information on victims and the scale of the damage was being “clarified”.

In the region’s main city of Kharkiv, mayor Igor Terekhov said “energy infrastructure” had been targeted and there were “problems” with electricity in some parts of the city.

In the Odesa region, governor Maksym Marchneko said “missiles hit the energy infrastructure of the region as well as damaged residential buildings” following a “massive missile strike”.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties,” he said, adding that “power supply restrictions” were in place.

Air defense systems had been activated in the Kyiv region, according to the local military administration.

The governor of the western Khmelnytskyi region, Segiy Gamaliy, urged residents to “remain in shelters”, saying “the enemy is striking the country’s critical infrastructure”.

