A policeman faces a protester during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A policeman faces a protester during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect dead: Police

Reuters
Three Los Angeles police officers were shot and wounded on Wednesday evening but were in stable condition, while the suspect was dead, according to the chief of police and media report.

“I’m relieved and grateful that these three brave officers are in stable condition and [was] able to have a conversation with two of them, when I checked in on them,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a news conference on Wednesday.

Live overhead images from CBS-affiliate KCAL-TV had earlier shown several police cars sealing off the area around a garage in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Officers in full tactical gear were seen near the site where the suspected gunman was holed up.



CBS News said the suspect, a parolee at large wanted for an unknown felony, was reported dead at the scene just before 9:30 pm local time following a lengthy standoff with the police.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper, citing unidentified police sources, said the officers who were shot are part of a canine unit and were seeking a suspect when they took fire.

The LAPD and the Mayor’s office did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

