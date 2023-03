Germany: Several deaths, injuries in shooting inside Hamburg church

Several people have been killed in a shooting in a church in Hamburg, German police said Thursday.

The shooting took place at around 9pm, police said, adding that there were “one or more unknown” assailants.

“According to first indications, shots were fired in a church in Deelboege street in the Grossborstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally,” police said on Twitter.

They alerted people to an “extreme danger” in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the church have been cordoned off.

Police did not give an exact toll, but several German national media said six people were killed.

German media also reported that the perpetrator is on the run.

