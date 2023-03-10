H3N2: India reports two deaths from influenza virus

The south Indian state of Karnataka reported one death from H3N2, marking the first fatality in India from the influenza virus.



The state has reported 16 cases since January, Times of India reported on Friday.

The 87-year-old patient was hospitalized on February 24, and died on March 1, the report said, adding that he had symptoms including fever, cough and breathlessness.



The elderly patient previously had “comorbidities including hypertension, asthma, and acute kidney injury,” TOI reported.



Another national news agency NDTV reported that a second person in the north Indian state of Haryana succumbed to the virus on Wednesday. He was said to have lung cancer.



Cases will supposedly decline by the end of March, the report said citing the Union Health Ministry.



Limited human-to-human spread of this virus has been detected in the past, and no sustained or community spread of H3N2 has been identified, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



Symptoms for the virus include cough, runny nose, body aches, fever, fatigue diarrhea, vomiting, sore throat – like those with COVID-19.



Shortness of breath, dizziness, and pain in the chest and abdomen can signify a potential emergency.



Washing hands frequently, avoiding people carrying the virus and crowded areas can greatly reduce the possibility of contracting it.



According to a statement from the Indian Medical Organization, the infection is expected to last five to seven days. It can most affect those under the age of 15 and over the age of 50.

