Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by ‘Russian empire’
The war in Ukraine is driven by the interests of several “empires” and not just of Russia’s, Pope Francis said in an interview published on Friday.
Francis said the conflict was fueled by “imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The pontiff was speaking to Italian Swiss television RSI, in an interview due to be broadcast on Sunday. Extracts were published Friday by Italian dailies La Repubblica, La Stampa and Corriere della Sera.
Read more:
Pope Francis renews calls for Ukraine ceasefire, one year on
One year on: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reshaped the world
-
Pope Francis slams ‘brutal atrocities’ in DR CongoPope Francis on Wednesday slammed “brutal atrocities, which bring shame upon all humanity” in eastern DR Congo, after hearing testimony from victims ... World News
-
Pope Francis calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victimsPope Francis offered his prayers for the thousands of victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey on Wednesday and called on the international ... World News
-
Pope Francis renews calls for Ukraine ceasefire, one year onPope Francis on Wednesday renewed calls for a ceasefire in the “absurd and cruel” war in Ukraine shortly before the first anniversary of Russia’s ... World News