Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, November 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, November 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by ‘Russian empire’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The war in Ukraine is driven by the interests of several “empires” and not just of Russia’s, Pope Francis said in an interview published on Friday.

Francis said the conflict was fueled by “imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The pontiff was speaking to Italian Swiss television RSI, in an interview due to be broadcast on Sunday. Extracts were published Friday by Italian dailies La Repubblica, La Stampa and Corriere della Sera.

Read more:

Pope Francis renews calls for Ukraine ceasefire, one year on

One year on: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reshaped the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size