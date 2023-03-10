Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. (AFP)
Russia’s Putin congratulates ‘dear friend’ China’s Xi on new term, hails ties

AFP, Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated Xi Jinping on his third term as China’s leader, hailing the strengthening ties between the two countries.

“Dear friend, please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your reelection,” Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

“Russia highly values your personal contribution toward the strengthening of ties... and strategic cooperation between our nations.”

“I am certain that working together, we will ensure the development of fruitful Russian-Chinese cooperation in all sorts of different areas. We will continue to coordinate joint work on the most important regional and international issues.”

With Russia’s relations with the West reaching Cold War-era lows after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine, the Kremlin has sought to shore up its ties with China.

