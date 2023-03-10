Theme
Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
US prosecutors signal criminal charges likely for Donald Trump: Reports

Reuters, New York
Manhattan prosecutors have signaled to Donald Trump that he could face criminal charges relating to the former president’s alleged role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing four unnamed sources.

The former president was told he could appear before a Manhattan grand jury next week if he wished to testify, the newspaper said.

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney declined to comment. Lawyers who have represented Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Daniels has said she had a sexual liaison with the former president and received $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for not discussing her encounter with Trump, who denies it happened and in 2018 told reporters he knew nothing about a payment to Daniels.

Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison in federal court in New York for orchestrating hush payments to Daniels and another woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said she had a months-long affair with Trump before he took office.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president again in 2024, is facing multiple legal challenges and investigations, including over his handling of classified documents and his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

