Russian fighters near central Bakhmut: Wagner

The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner has said in a clip posted Saturday that his forces are close to the center of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a video posted on messaging app Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen standing on a roof of a high-rise building in what is said to be Bakhmut.

“This is the building of the town administration, this is the center of the town,” Prigozin said in the video, pointing towards a building in the distance.

“It is one kilometer and two hundred meters away,” he said.

He said that the most important thing now was to receive ammunition and “move forward.”

Wagner has been spearheading offensives against cities in eastern Ukraine including Bakhmut, in what has become the longest and bloodiest fight of Russia’s year-long assault. Both sides have suffered heavy losses around Bakhmut.

Prigozhin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, has been entangled in a power struggle with the defence ministry.

Prigozhin has several times claimed battlefield victories ahead of Russia’s army, criticised Russia’s top brass and accused the military of not sharing ammunition with his ragtag forces.

Read more:

Russia’s Lavrov says conversation with Blinken on sidelines of G20 was ‘constructive’

Saudi Arabia ready to facilitate dialogue between Russia, Ukraine: FM

Saudi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine war, oil markets with Polish PM in Riyadh