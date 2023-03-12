Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a huddle news conference with political journalists aboard a government plane inflight to Indonesia to attend the G20 meeting, November 13, 2022. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a huddle news conference with political journalists aboard a government plane inflight to Indonesia to attend the G20 meeting, November 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Britain’s PM Sunak heads to US to advance three-way submarine pact with Australia

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is flying to the United States on Sunday to meet US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in order to finalize details of a submarine pact aimed at countering China.

Britain will also publish an update to its security, defense and foreign policy, known as the Integrated Review, on Monday, setting out how it will respond to a world of increasing threats.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since the last update in 2021, Russia has invaded Ukraine and tensions with China have risen.

Britain, the US and Australia announced the AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) plan in 2021 as part of efforts to counter China’s growing military footprint in the Indo-Pacific region; the meeting in San Diego on Monday is expected to decide next steps for Australia to receive nuclear-powered submarines.

Sunak praised the AUKUS alliance on Saturday and said such partnerships exemplified Britain’s approach.

“In turbulent times, the UK’s global alliances are our greatest source of strength and security,” he said.

“I am traveling to the United States to launch the next stage of the AUKUS nuclear submarine program, a project which is binding ties to our closest allies and delivering security, new technology and economic advantage at home.”

Under the initial AUKUS deal announced in 2021, the United States and Britain agreed to provide Australia with the technology and capability for nuclear-powered submarines.

Britain has said the deal, the first time the United States has shared its nuclear-propulsion technology since it did so with Britain in the 1950s, will help create new jobs in Britain and boost sluggish economic growth.

Read more:

Australia assures country’s nuclear submarine capability to ensure peace, stability

Australia PM says to meet Biden in US, submarine deal expected

Britain, France agree new $577 million migration deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size