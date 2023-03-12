Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People take part in a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plan as part of the fourth day of national protests, in Paris, France, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Noemie Olive
People take part in a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plan as part of the fourth day of national protests, in Paris, France, February 11, 2023. (Reuters)

France’s controversial pensions reform passed by Senate

AFP, Paris
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

France’s Senate, the upper chamber of parliament, voted late Saturday to approve a controversial reform to the country’s pension system, a cornerstone of Emmanuel Macron’s second term as president.

Senators passed the reforms by 195 votes to 112, bringing the package another step towards becoming law.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The vote came hours after hundreds of thousands of people again marched in protest in rallies across the country, but in significantly fewer numbers than expected.

“An important stage has been passed,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told AFP after the vote, adding that she believed the government had a parliamentary majority to get the reforms passed into law.

A committee will now hammer out a final draft, which will then be submitted to both houses of parliament for a final vote.

Should Macron’s government fail to assemble a majority ahead of the vote, Borne could deploy a rarely used and highly controversial constitutional tool, known as article 49/3, to push the legislation through without a vote.

Read more:

Timeline: French pension reforms and the protests they faced

France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron’s pension plans

France’s Senate votes to raise retirement age to 64

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size