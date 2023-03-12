Theme
A man loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)
A man loyal to ISIS waves a flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)

ISIS claims responsibility for Afghanistan blast

Reuters
ISIS has claimed responsibility for a Saturday attack in Afghanistan’s Balkh province, the group’s telegram account said on Sunday.

The blast at a cultural center during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded eight, according to authorities and journalists.

The incident came a few days after the province’s governor died in an explosion also claimed by ISIS.

