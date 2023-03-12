ISIS claims responsibility for Afghanistan blast

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a Saturday attack in Afghanistan’s Balkh province, the group’s telegram account said on Sunday.
The blast at a cultural center during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded eight, according to authorities and journalists.
The incident came a few days after the province’s governor died in an explosion also claimed by ISIS.
