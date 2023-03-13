Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

China’s Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week: Sources

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia’s capital, Moscow, to meet his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Kremlin declined to comment.

No other details were immediately available.

The sources briefed on the matter declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin congratulates ‘dear friend’ China’s Xi on new term, hails ties

China’s parliament elects Xi Jinping as China’s president

China’s Xi says better use of defense resources needed ‘to win wars’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size