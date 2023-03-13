Doha-bound India flight makes emergency landing after passenger dies on board
A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday in Pakistan’s Karachi after a passenger died mid-flight, local media reported.
The plane landed at Jinnah International Airport after a 60-year-old Nigerian man who had been feeling ill died on board.
The pilot was granted emergency landing permission by the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) at the airport, the reports said.
The doctors of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) issued the passengers’ death certificate, according to a report in Pakistan based ARY News.
“We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities,” IndiGo said in a statement.
The International Air Transport Authority (IATA) recommends that flight crew members continue to attempt CPR on a passenger in extremis for at least 30 minutes until breathing resumes. If there are no signs of breathing or conditions on board are too unsafe to continue CPR (such as moderate or severe turbulence), then flight crew can cease resuscitation.
