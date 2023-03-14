Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint press conference with his Saudi Arabia's counterpart (unseen) following their talks in Moscow on March 9, 2023. (Pool/AFP)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint press conference with his Saudi Arabia's counterpart (unseen) following their talks in Moscow on March 9, 2023. (Pool/AFP)

Russia says West readying for ‘years of confrontation’ in Asia

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of fomenting “years of confrontation” in the Asia-Pacific region after the AUKUS alliance agreed a nuclear-powered submarines deal.

“The Anglo-Saxon world, with the creation of structures like AUKUS and with the advancement of NATO military infrastructures into Asia, is making a serious bet on many years of confrontation” in the region, Lavrov said in televised comments.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kremlin said that the AUKUS agreement between Australia, Britain and the United States to supply Canberra with several nuclear-powered submarines would require international oversight.

“There are a lot of questions related to issues around non-proliferation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that “particular transparency will needed.”

Read more:

Russia says Serbia is under Western pressure to join sanctions

China warns AUKUS alliance, says it’s on ‘path of error and danger’ with subs pact

Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size