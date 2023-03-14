Theme
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in central Moscow on December 23, 2021. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says its goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Kyiv’s position means Russia’s goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force, Russian state news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

“We have to achieve our goals. Right now this is only possible by military means due to the current position of the Kyiv regime,” Peskov said.

Russia claims it is fighting in Ukraine to “liberate” Russian speakers in the eastern Donbas from what it has called a neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv.

Ukraine and the West say this is a baseless pretext put forward to justify a war of aggression and Moscow’s attempts to seize swathes of Ukrainian land.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv for a breakdown in talks about a ceasefire, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will only consider peace settlements after Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory.

