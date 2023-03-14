US man fatally shot by deputy, officer in Washington standoff
Investigators say a 58-year-old man has been fatally shot by police during a standoff in Washington state
A 58-year-old man in Washington state was shot by police during a standoff and died, investigators said Monday.
The Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team said Everett police went to a residence late Friday for a domestic violence call in which a victim had visible injuries, The Seattle Times reported.
Officers used a loudspeaker to call the suspect outside, but investigators say he looked out a window and didn’t respond.
Police then requested SWAT involvement, and during negotiation attempts, the man pointed a gun out the window, according to a statement from investigators.
Police obtained a warrant for his arrest. The man went into the backyard.
Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, five SWAT team members entered the yard and gave commands, and then two of them shot him, investigators said.
The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
The man had two handguns, according to the investigative team. Investigators didn’t say whether he fired or was holding a gun when he was shot. No members of law enforcement were hurt.
The officers who shot the man were identified only as an Everett officer and a Snohomish County deputy. Both were put on paid leave.
The Skagit-Island County Multiple Agency Response Team investigates police use of deadly force.
