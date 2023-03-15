Theme
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Ex-PM Imran Khan ready to give surety bond to appear in court after clashes

Reuters, Lahore
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is willing to give a surety bond that he will appear in court on Saturday, he said in a video address as clashes continued between his supporters and law enforcers.

A lower trial court in capital Islamabad had issued a arrest warrant for Khan for not appearing before it despite several summons. Khan is accused of unlawfully selling state gifts while in power from 2018 to 2022, but he denies wrongdoing.

In the address early on Wednesday, Khan said there were security concerns at the court he was supposed to appear before in Islamabad as there had been two militant attacks there previously.

