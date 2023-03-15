Russia should respect international airspace after US drone crash: UK minister

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace urged Moscow to respect international airspace, after the United States said that Russia had caused one of its drones to crash into the Black Sea on Tuesday.

“The key here is that all parties respect international air space and we urge the Russians to do so,” Wallace told Reuters at the DSEI Japan defense show in Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo. “The Americans have said they think it is unprofessional,” he added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The incident involving a Russian Su-27 fighter jet fighter plane and a US military MQ-9 drone is the first such direct encounter between the two powers since Russia invaded Ukraine over a year ago and risks deepening tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Russia said it viewed the incident as a provocation.

Read more:

Russian fighter jet collides with American Reaper drone over Black Sea