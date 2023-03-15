Russia should respect international airspace after US drone crash: UK minister
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace urged Moscow to respect international airspace, after the United States said that Russia had caused one of its drones to crash into the Black Sea on Tuesday.
“The key here is that all parties respect international air space and we urge the Russians to do so,” Wallace told Reuters at the DSEI Japan defense show in Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo. “The Americans have said they think it is unprofessional,” he added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The incident involving a Russian Su-27 fighter jet fighter plane and a US military MQ-9 drone is the first such direct encounter between the two powers since Russia invaded Ukraine over a year ago and risks deepening tensions between Washington and Moscow.
Russia said it viewed the incident as a provocation.
Read more:
Russian fighter jet collides with American Reaper drone over Black Sea
-
Russia says US aided alleged Ukraine drone attacksRussia’s deputy foreign minister said Thursday that drone attacks which Kyiv is alleged to have carried out on Russian military bases would only have ... World News
-
Ukraine says 13 Russian drones shot down in KyivUkraine’s air force said Monday that it had shot down 13 explosive drones launched from southern Russia overnight after air raid sirens sounded for ... World News
-
Russian fighter jet collides with American Reaper drone over Black SeaA Russian fighter jet on Tuesday collided with an American Reaper drone over the Black Sea, the US branch of the military responsible for operations ... World News