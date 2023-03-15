Russia to up-skill jobless to work in defense sector
Moscow announced Wednesday it was rolling out free training for unemployed Russians to work in the defense industry, a sector under mounting pressure since the Kremlin deployed troops to Ukraine.
“Russians seeking employment will be able to take free vocational courses or receive additional vocational training for further employment at companies linked to the military-industrial complex,” the government said on its website.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin inked the decree which allocates the ruble-equivalent of 8.6 million euros to train some 12,000 people.
“The decision will help defense industry enterprises fill the need for specialists and will help Russians find work faster,” the government press service said.
The defense industry has been under pressure over high demand a lack of personnel linked to Moscow’s intervention last year in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly urged industry leaders to increase the manufacture of ammunition for military use in Ukraine.
To meet growing demand for Russia’s military in Ukraine, about one third of the 2023 federal budget has been earmarked for defense and security expenditures, official figures suggest.
