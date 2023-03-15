Turkey’s defense minister says following closely on Black Sea incident: Agency
Turkey is monitoring closely the incident in which a US military drone crashed in the Black Sea after being intercepted by Russian jets, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was reported as saying by Demiroren news agency on Wednesday.
Akar also said they have made several contacts about the incident without giving further details, the Demiroren agency reported.
