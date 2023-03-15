Theme
Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters perform a flight during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters perform a flight during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkey’s defense minister says following closely on Black Sea incident: Agency

Reuters, Istanbul
Turkey is monitoring closely the incident in which a US military drone crashed in the Black Sea after being intercepted by Russian jets, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was reported as saying by Demiroren news agency on Wednesday.

Akar also said they have made several contacts about the incident without giving further details, the Demiroren agency reported.

