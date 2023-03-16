China says it has no interest in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs

China has no interest in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after a Canadian official was appointed to investigate alleged election interference by China.

The official will look into foreign interference in the last two federal general elections, the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

The Canadian side should stop making irresponsible remarks, Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

