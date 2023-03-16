Fire reported at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia
A fire broke out at a building belonging to the border patrol section of Russia’s FSB federal security service in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported, citing local emergency services.
