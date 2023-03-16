Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian soldier of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a French MO-120-RT61 mortar towards Russian positions at a front line in the Donetsk region, on March 4, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
A Ukrainian soldier of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a French MO-120-RT61 mortar towards Russian positions at a front line in the Donetsk region, on March 4, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Fire reported at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A fire broke out at a building belonging to the border patrol section of Russia’s FSB federal security service in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported, citing local emergency services.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Moscow regrets Moldova’s ‘unjustified prejudice’ against Russia

US says Moscow aims to destabilize Moldova

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size