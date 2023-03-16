Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails in western Arizona: NYT
A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in western Arizona on Wednesday evening, The New York Times reported, citing a spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no immediate reports of spills after the derailment in Mohave County, near the border with California and Nevada, NYT said.
