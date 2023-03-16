Theme
General view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste, in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails in western Arizona: NYT

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in western Arizona on Wednesday evening, The New York Times reported, citing a spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no immediate reports of spills after the derailment in Mohave County, near the border with California and Nevada, NYT said.

