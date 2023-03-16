Russia has committed ‘wide range’ of war crimes in Ukraine, UN inquiry finds

Russia has committed a wide-range of war crimes in Ukraine such as willful killings, torture and the deportation of children, a UN-mandated investigative body said in a report published on Thursday.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said that Russian forces have carried out “indiscriminate and disproportionate” attacks on Ukraine, resorted to torture, killed civilians outside of combat and

failed to take measures to safeguard the Ukrainian population.

