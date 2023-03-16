Situation in Bakhmut ‘difficult’ as Kyiv shows no signs of retreating: Official
The situation for Russian forces trying to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is “difficult,” because there are no signs Kyiv is ready to order a withdrawal of its troops, the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said on Thursday.
Russian forces - led by the private Wagner militia - have been trying to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city for months in what has turned into one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia, which refers to the city by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk, says capturing the city will allow it to launch more offensives deeper into Ukrainian territory which it says it is fighting to “liberate.”
“The situation in Artyomovsk remains complex and difficult,” Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, said in an interview on state TV on Thursday.
“That is, we do not see that there is any premise that the enemy is going to simply withdraw units,” he added.
Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has said his forces are in control of practically half the city and only one exit road remains available to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly said he will not withdraw his forces from Bakhmut, even as Kyiv and Western officials have downplayed the strategic significance of the city, which has been decimated by months of artillery shelling and urban combat.
Read more:
Explainer-Bakhmut: Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city
Fierce fighting raging for control of Bakhmut center, Ukraine, Wagner say
Russian mercenary chief sets out ambitions for an ‘army with an ideology’
-
Syria’s Assad expresses his support for Russia in war in UkraineSyrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday offered Russian President Vladimir Putin his support in the conflict in Ukraine.In a televised meeting ... Middle East
-
Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine warThe presidents of Iran and Belarus hailed their close ties during talks in Tehran Monday at a time both countries are sharply at odds with Western ... World News
-
Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Zelenskyy not to meddle in his countryGeorgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili accused Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of meddling in his country’s political situation by ... World News