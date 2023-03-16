US Pentagon releases video of Black Sea drone incident
The Pentagon on Thursday released a video which shows a Russian military jet coming very close to a US military drone, dumping fuel near it and a damaged propeller in the aftermath of the intercept.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The de-classified video, which is about 40 seconds long, has been edited by the US military for length but shows events in a sequential order, the Pentagon said.
Russia has denied US accusations that its jets acted recklessly in the incident on Tuesday over the Black Sea.
Read more:
US State Dept: Black Sea drone incident likely ‘unintentional’ from Russia
Russian, US defense ministers speak by phone after drone collision
Relations with US in bad state amid drone incident, Kremlin says