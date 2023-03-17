Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. (AFP)
China’s Xi to exchange opinions on major issues with Putin during Moscow trip

Reuters
China’s President Xi Jinping will exchange opinions on major international and regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The objective of the visit is to further deepen bilateral trust, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

Xi will visit Russia March 20-22, the Chinese foreign ministry announced earlier.

