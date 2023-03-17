Kremlin says Russia is extending Black Sea grain deal for 60 days

The Kremlin on Friday said Russia was extending the Black Sea grain deal for 60 days, echoing previous statements by the foreign ministry.
Ukraine has said the deal, which expires shortly, must be rolled over in full under the existing terms, which provide for a 120-day extension.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Office in Geneva said that discussions on the renewal of the deal were ongoing.
The Black Sea grain initiative, brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blockaded by Russia’s invasion to be safely exported from three Ukrainian ports.
The pact expires on Saturday.
